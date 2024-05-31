Titans Trying to Unlock Arden Key's Potential
NASHVILLE — Tennessee Titans linebacker Arden Key is embarking on his seventh season in the National Football League, his second with the Titans. He is determined to shake a label he dislikes.
The 6-foot-5-inch, 240-pound LSU alum entered the NFL as a third-round pick of the Oakland Raiders in 2018 and spent his first three seasons with the organization. He then played for the San Francisco 49ers in 2021 and the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2022 before signing with the Titans.
Key has a reputation for rushing the quarterback and had seven sacks last season for the Titans. However, while he is known as a pass rusher, he believes that he is unfairly seen as only being effective on third downs, rather than being a player who can contribute in various situations.
"He's been playing quite a bit of it throughout the camp, throughout the spring," Callahan said. "It's just kind of what he's done. He's working as a three-down player. Part of being a three-down player is being stout and physical against the run, which you're not going to find much out about that right now with no pads on. "
"But, learning the techniques and playing in that manner that Dennard (Wilson) wants those guys at the outside backer position to play. But everything from Arden has been fantastic this preseason part. And again, (it will be) very revealing when the pads come on, if that's something that he's up to the task for. I think he is and he's going to get a chance to prove it."
Key is locked in on showing his versality.
“That’s what everybody’s said pretty much has said since I’ve been in the league, situational pass rusher,” Key told reporters on Tuesday. “But that’s the thing I do best, pass rush. For me to play three downs, I just have to continue doing what I’m doing. I'm going to do whatever the coaches ask me to to, do it to the best of my ability, just continue being me and doing what I do best."
Callahan believes Key is setting the foundation to have a good year.
"I just think he's going to get more opportunities this year," Callahan said. "That's part of it. And there's going to be a physical nature to playing on first, second down at the outside linebacker spot that, again, I think he's up to the task to do. You have to set the edge, it's dirty and gritty in there and you got to be able to do all that. I think he's fully capable of that. Playing the position the way that we want to play it on our defense. And, I like what I've seen so far."
