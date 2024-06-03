Titans Players Recognize Greatness in New DC
The Tennessee Titans have a new coaching staff this offseason, and with that comes a brand new system.
In OTA's, the Titans are becoming acclimated to their new world, and first-time defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson is playing a big role in helping his unit get on the same page.
"He's the one who's really setting the tone in the meeting room, and we gotta come out here and match his intensity," cornerback Chidobe Awuzie said. "At some point, us players are going to get comfortable with the system. We're going to be the ones setting the tone and the intensity and the team's about to match us. It's a long road to be, but everyone has the same vision in mind. We just have to get there."
Wilson, 42, has been coaching in the NFL for over a decade, but this is his first opportunity to be a defensive coordinator. He specializes with defensive backs and coached one of the league's top units last season with the Baltimore Ravens.
Wilson has a proven track record, and he's looking to get the Titans up to speed. If he can get his team to where it needs to be before the start of the season, Tennessee could have one of the better units in the league.
Make sure you bookmark All Titans for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!