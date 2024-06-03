Titans Get Update on Ryan Stonehouse Injury
NASHVILLE — Tennessee Titans punter Ryan Stonehouse, who recently shared a hopeful update about his status, is eagerly anticipated to make a strong return to the field at the start of the 2024 National Football League regular season.
Stonehouse had an impressive 53.06 yards per punt average before he landed on Injured Reserve, ending his 2023 season. His 53 attempts totaled 2,812 yards, qualifying him for the single-season charts. As a result, he not only finished with the top two all-time numbers in his first two NFL seasons but also set a new standard for punting excellence.
Specifically, Stonehouse achieved a 53.1 average in 2022. Unfortunately, he injured his left knee during the team's December 3 game against the Colts and subsequently had surgery on his non-punting leg on December 15.
Stonehouse recently spoke on XM NFL Radio with Alex Marvez and Zig Fracassi and shared an update on his recovery.
“Titans P Ryan Stonehouse told Alex Marvez and me and SiriusXM NFL he’s doing really well from last year’s left knee injury suffered in December (and) that he recently got some very good news in relation to his recovery,” Fracassi said on X. “When asked if he’ll be ready for the season opener, Ryan said, ‘that’s the goal.'”
Ty Zentner, who took over for Stonehouse in the Titans' last five games, will continue to substitute for Stonehouse as needed.
