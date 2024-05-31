Former Titans RB Pursuing Career In Scouting
NASHVILLE — Former Tennessee Titans running back Chris Johnson is looking to give back to the game of football by helping find the next generation of stars.
Johnson went from being a two-star recruit out of Orlando, Florida, to achieving a 2,000-yard rushing season in the National Football League. He believes that his skills in breaking down game film and observing players that he used to become a star in the league can lead to a successful career in the sport off the field.
"I feel like this program, me going through the classes and doing the things they do, it will let me know if this is something I really want to do, really want to get into," Johnson said. "But going into it, I feel like I really do. I enjoy watching film and I enjoy scouting. I think it will be very helpful."
Johnson will join 20 former players at a three-day scout school in Mobile, Alabama, hosted by the Senior Bowl staff. The Reese's Senior Bowl Scout School program is designed to help former players pursue sports careers. From June 3-5, 2024, NFL alumni with at least two years of service are invited to explore scouting as a potential career path.
Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy, an 18-year NFL scouting veteran, will lead the courses that were created by Phil Savage. The goal is for the former players to learn how to navigate NFL scouting departments, including pro/advanced scouting and college scouting.
In 10 NFL seasons, including his time with the Titans from 2008 to 2013, Johnson rushed for 9,651 yards and 55 touchdowns. He also added another 2,255 yards and nine receiving touchdowns.
In 2009, Johnson rushed for 2,006 yards with the Titans, setting a single-season NFL record with 2,509 yards from scrimmage. He was honored as the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year and named first-team All-Pro.
Johnson acknowledged that he talks to Titans general manager Ran Carthon often. Seeing Carthon go from a former running back to running a team shows former players can have careers on the business side of the NFL. Johnson is dipping his toe in the water to see if he can max out his potential as a scout the same way he did as a player.
"Once I get into it, I feel like anything I do, I want to be the best at anything I do," Johnson said. "So the sky is the limit, and if that is what God has planned for me, and that's where it ends up, then I'm going to do my best. But with this process, I want to take it one day at a time and be the best at where I first start out. And hopefully, if I do great at it, I can continue taking those steps, and we'll see where it goes from there."
Make sure you bookmark All Titans for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!