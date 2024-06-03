Two Titans DBs Make Top-32 List
NASHVILLE — Tennessee Titans general manager Ran Carthon's plan to retool a struggling secondary appears to be working. According to Pro Football Focus, the Titans have two of the top 32 cornerbacks in the National Football League heading into the 2024 regular season.
PFF writer John Kosko ranked the best 32 corners in the league and put newly acquired L'Jarius Sneed and Roger McCreary on the list. Sneed was at No. 12 and McCreary at No. 26.
Sneed, a formidable force and a two-time Super Bowl champion, stands out as one of only two NFL players (the other being Harrison Smith of Minnesota) to have recorded at least 10 interceptions and 6.5 sacks over the last four years. His 25 passes defended over the last two seasons rank 11th in the NFL, a testament to his defensive prowess.
"After helping the Chiefs to two straight Super Bowl victories, Sneed will suit up for the Titans in 2024 and hope to form a lockdown tandem with Roger McCreary," Kosko wrote. "Sneed was often tasked with shutting down the opponents' top receivers, and he did so with mixed results. He didn't allow a touchdown in the 2023 regular season, and his 79.1 grade from 2021 to 2023 ranked 18th among players at the position."
McCreary, a promising talent, is set to embark on his third season with the Titans. His journey has been marked by steady improvement since he was drafted out of Auburn, a trend that bodes well for his future performance.
McCreary struggled as a rookie in 2022, but his 2023 season showed why many draft analysts considered him a first-round prospect," Kosko wrote. "He was sticky in coverage and produced a 72.2 coverage grade. He doesn't break up many passes but racked up 18 passing stops a season ago."
