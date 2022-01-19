Skip to main content
Player(s)
Nick Westbrook, Julio Jones, A.J. Brown, Ja'Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins
Team(s)
Tennessee Titans, Cincinnati Bengals

This Receiver Took a Different Route

Saturday's NFL divisional playoff game between the Tennessee Titans and Cincinnati Bengals will feature some high-profile wide receivers -- and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.

NASHVILLE – Nick Westbrook-Ikhine readily admits it. He had a Plan B.

His first choice was to play football for a living, but he was not convinced it would happen. It did not help that he was not selected in the 2020 NFL Draft following a productive career at Indiana University.

“There was a time I was interviewing for jobs while finishing up my senior year at IU where [I thought] I just have to have that backup,” he said. “You never know what is going to happen. But I knew I was going to have an opportunity and just figured I would make the best of what I have. That’s really all I could ask for – to have this opportunity.”

To say that he has made the most of it would be an understatement.

There were 35 wide receivers selected in the 2020 NFL Draft, and the Titans did not take any of them. Instead, franchise officials covered their bases with four undrafted players at that spot (they did not sign more than two at any other position). Krisitian Wilkerson (Southeast Missouri State) has appeared in four games with the New England Patriots, and Mason Kinsey (Berry College) made his NFL debut with the Titans this season but has not seen the field since. Kyle Williams (Arizona State) has never played in a game.

Westbrook-Ikhine, on the other hand, has played 30 out of a possible 33 games and has progressed from a special teams performer to a role player on offense to his current role as a significant contributor in the passing game. He was the Titans’ second-leading receiver this season with 38 receptions for 476 yards and four touchdowns. In the three games A.J. Brown spent on injured reserve, it was Westbrook-Ikhine who played more snaps than any of the team’s other wide receivers.

Only 19 of wide receivers drafted in 2020 have caught more passes through their first two seasons than Westbrook-Ikhine, who has 41 for 509 yards and four touchdowns. Just 14 have more touchdown passes.

“There’s definitely times I’m sitting at the house and I kind of realize the position I’m at and the blessing I have to be on this team (and) have a role – a solid role – on this team,” Westbrook-Ikhine said. “Yeah, I’m definitely proud of what I’ve been able to accomplish.”

Read More

That road from obscurity to importance makes Westbrook-Ikhine the exception Saturday when the Titans host the Cincinnati Bengals in a matchup that features a handful of sure-things – or as close to it as you can get.

Combined, the offenses include two wide receivers who were top 10 overall picks – Tennessee’s Julio Jones (sixth, 2011) and Cincinnati’s Ja’Marr Chase (fifth, 2021) – and three others who were second-round selections – Tennessee’s A.J. Brown (2019) and Cincinnati’s Tee Higgins (2020) and Tyler Boyd (2016).

All of them have lived up to expectations. Jones, Brown and Boyd have multiple 1,000-yard seasons to their credit, and Jones is one of the NFL’s all-time leading receivers. Higgins topped 1,000 receiving yards for the first time this year, and Chase set an NFL rookie record with 1,455 this season.

Westbrook-Ikhine won’t be mentioned in the same breath as any of them anytime soon, but – in the most literal sense – he absolutely is in their league.

“We have always had confidence in (Westbrook-Ikhine),” coach Mike Vrabel said. “I think he has developed. … He blocks for us. He plays on special teams. He knows multiple positions. Those types of players are very valuable to a team.”

Even if they are not obvious choices from the outset.

Or, if they question whether they belong every now and then. Westbrook-Ikhine, for example, admits to occasional insecurity about his career choice.

“I feel like that’s just a natural human thing,” he said. “Doubt creeps in at times. I feel like it kind of shows its head when you play poorly because there’s doubt in your mind. I just have to kind of roll with those punches and realize what God put me on this earth to do – this gift and talent he gave me – and try to use it to the best of my ability.”

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (15) celebrates as he leaves the field following a win against the Miami Dolphins at Nissan Stadium.
News

This Receiver Took a Different Route

59 seconds ago
Tennessee Titans wide receivers A.J. Brown (left) and Julio Jones (right) and running back Derrick Henry (center).
Center Stage+

Big Three Increase Big-Play Potential

3 hours ago
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel gets ready t face the Miami Dolphins at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Tuesday Injury Report: Bye Week Did Titans Some Good

3 hours ago
Tennessee Titans defensive back Chris Jackson (35) after a special teams stop during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at Nissan Stadium.
News

Titans Atop an Uncommon AFC Final Four

23 hours ago
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, center, congratulates running back Derrick Henry (22) after his touchdown during the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium Nov. 3, 2019 in Charlotte, N.C.
GM Report

'Big Week' for Henry; Plus Another Back Returning to Practice

Jan 17, 2022
Fans hold lights inside Nissan Stadium before the game between the Tennessee Titans and the San Francisco 49ers.
News

Titans-Bengals a Hot Ticket

Jan 17, 2022
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) huddles with his offense during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
News

Titans Plan to Play Keepaway With Bengals

Jan 17, 2022
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass in the second quarter of the NFL game between Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cincinnati.
News

What to Know About Titans' First Playoff Opponent

Jan 16, 2022