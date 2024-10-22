Titans Sign Former Bengals OT
The Tennessee Titans have struggled to find fits on the offensive line all season long, but they are bringing in someone to possibly help change their fortunes.
"The Titans have signed tackle Isaiah Prince (6-7, 305) to the team’s practice squad," team reporter Jim Wyatt tweeted. "Prince entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick by Miami in the 2019 NFL Draft. He has played 21 games (six starts) with Miami (2019-20), Cincinnati (2021-22) and Atlanta (2023)."
While Prince has only made two appearances in the NFL since 2022 and hasn't started a game in three years, the Titans figured that adding him to the practice squad could help the team.
The most notable of Prince's former stops in the NFL comes with the Bengals, where he spent parts of four seasons with the team from 2019-22. Among the personnel there watching him was Titans head coach Brian Callahan.
Prince's familiarity with Callahan definitely helped contribute to the signing, and now the former Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman will get a shot to make a comeback with his former coach watching alongside him.
Prince will begin practicing this week as the Titans prepare to play the Detroit Lions in Week 8.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!