Titans Hit Reset Button With Trades
The Tennessee Titans shook up the NFL landscape this week by trading wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Kansas City Chiefs and swapping linebackers with the Seattle Seahawks by sending Ernest Jones IV to the Pacific Northwest for Jerome Baker and a fourth-round pick.
With those deals coming over a week before the Nov. 5 trade deadline, the Titans have shown to the rest of the league that they are angling for a rebuild.
"The reset is already underway, but a strange commitment to a wide array of veterans is holding that up to an extent," Bleacher Report contributor Brad Gagnon writes. "They need to be willing to hit rock bottom soon. Perhaps the DeAndre Hopkins trade is a sign of what's coming next?"
The rebuild will take several phases, and these trades, in a way, are the first step. However, the team has a long ways to go before getting back to where it wants to be.
"Move on from veterans, collect as much draft capital as possible and keep building methodically. Target a potential franchise quarterback like Sanders, Cam Ward, Quinn Ewers or Carson Beck in next year's draft. Don't waste much more time on Will Levis, who has an abysmal 75.2 passer rating and a 7-to-9 touchdown-to-interception ratio in his last 10 starts," Gagnon writes.
The Titans need Levis to get healthy for the second half of the season in order to fully evaluate him and decide if they would be better off with him in the final two years of his contract or if it is the time to start over from scratch at quarterback and go for one of college football's top signal-callers in this year's draft class.
Time will tell if the Titans made the right decision, but any change signifies that they aren't happy with the current state of affairs.
