Titans LB Speaks Out About Ernest Jones Trade
The Tennessee Titans traded linebacker Ernest Jones IV to the Seattle Seahawks ahead of Week 8, getting linebacker Jerome Baker and a fourth-round pick in return.
The move came a few hours after the Titans traded receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Kansas City Chiefs, signaling that Tennessee is looking to get the most out of what could potentially turn into a lost season as the team sits at 1-5.
While the Hopkins trade was somewhat expected, the departure of Jones IV didn't sit well with everyone, particularly Titans linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr.. When speaking to the media, he admitted that he's "sad" to see Jones IV leave.
"It's just unfortunate, man," Murray Jr. said. "Yeah, I'm definitely sad about it. I feel like that was my dog, my sidekick, whatever you want to call it. I enjoy playing the game football with that guy. He's a great person, great teammate. So definitely gonna be missed."
Murray Jr. and Jones IV didn't even play a full season together but it's clear the two built a strong relationship in that short time. Regardless, Murray Jr. is ready to move on and set his sights on the task at hand.
"I mean, the mission is still the mission," Murray Jr. said. "When I signed here, it was to play great defense and be one of the best in the league. And so the mission doesn't change. We still focused on the mission of being the best defense in the NFL and just trying to do that every week, week in week out and get wins. And I'm still focused on just being the best I can be."
Through his first six games as a member of the Titans this season, Murray Jr. has tallied 46 total tackles and two sacks.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!