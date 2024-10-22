Titans Opponent Hit With Suspension News
The Tennessee Titans will have one less weapon to worry about when they face the red-hot Detroit Lions in Week 8.
Per reports from ESPN's Eric Woodyard, Lions receiver Jameson Williams is facing a two-game suspension due to violations of the NFL's Performance-Enhancing Substances (PED) policy. This means Williams will miss Week 8's meeting with the Titans in Detroit and a Week 9 matchup with the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.
Williams told ESPN that he has “no choice but to take it on the chin."
"I’m in good spirits just ready to get back with the my brothers ASAP soon as possible," Williams told ESPN.
The Titans pass defense, which has been one of the team's bright spots this season, will now be able to focus attention on Lions star receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. Through six games, Tennessee's defense has surrendered a league-low 272.2 offensive yards per game while the secondary has allowed the third-fewest passing yards (166.7) per contest.
Williams has established himself as Detroit's deep threat. In six appearances this season, he's tallied 17 catches for 361 yards and three touchdowns. He's also received four carries on the ground for 32 yards.
Across his two-and-a-half seasons in the NFL and 24 career regular-season games, Williams has posted 42 catches for 756 yards and six touchdowns along with eight carries for 101 yards and one score.
Despite a 1-5 start to the season, the Titans can feel positive about how the defense has played, which could allow Tennesse to be a potential upset pick against the Lions in Week 8. Detroit is averaging the second-most offensive yards per game (411.8) in the NFL this season, but something might have to give against the Titans defense.
The two teams will kick off from Ford Field at 1 p.m. ET.
