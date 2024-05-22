Titans' DeAndre Hopkins Defends Treylon Burks
It's a big season coming up for many players on the Tennessee Titans, including third-year receiver Treylon Burks, who has had his roster spot come into question over the past few months.
Burks hasn't lived up to his first-round status, catching just 49 passes for 665 yards in his first two seasons with the Titans. Despite his disappointing performances so far in his career, All-Pro wideout DeAndre Hopkins has come to his defense.
"Treylon [Burks] is one of the most athletic people I've ever played with, as big as he is and as fast as he is. So I'm looking forward to seeing what he does this year," Hopkins said at OTA's.
Burks is competing for playing time alongside Hopkins and free-agent acquisitions Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd. With a new head coach in Brian Callahan comes a brand new set of plays to learn, and Burks will have to adapt quickly.
The Titans wouldn't have invested so much in the receiver spot over the past two seasons if they felt extremely comfortable with Burks, so he should feel some heat with his spot in the starting lineup on the line.
Even though he will face some pressure, Burks is still considered to have a tremendous amount of upside, and he'll look to showcase that in the 2024 season.
