Titans Three Biggest Games of 2024
The Tennessee Titans schedule is out and there are a few games on the schedule that will get a little more attention than the others.
Here's a look at the three biggest Titans games on the schedule this season:
Week 1 at Chicago Bears
The schedule starts off with a bang as the Titans travel to the Windy City to face off against the Chicago Bears, where No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams will make his debut.
Williams was already named the starting quarterback by head coach Matt Eberflus, and he'll have the offseason to prepare for his first NFL game against the Titans.
Week 4 at Miami Dolphins, Monday Night Football
It's the Titans' only primetime game on the schedule, a Monday Night Football rematch against the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
The Titans overcame a 14-point deficit late in the fourth quarter and won the game with 1:49 to go on a Derrick Henry touchdown run.
While Henry won't be there this time around, the Dolphins seek revenge for one of the best primetime games of the 2023 season.
Week 15 vs. Cincinnati Bengals
This game could have playoff implications late in December with the Bengals and Titans going against one another. It will be the first time coach Brian Callahan faces off against his former team, where he coached from 2019-23.
Other players like cornerback Chidobe Awuzie and receiver Tyler Boyd will face off against their former teammates after signing with the Titans earlier in the offseason.
