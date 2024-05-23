Titans Finding Early Success at OTAs
The Tennessee Titans are trucking along in their first season with Brian Callahan at the helm, and things are off to a good start according to the rookie head coach.
"We got a team that really works very hard," Callahan said. "That part is great. They put in excellent work. They study hard. They work hard in the meeting room. They work hard on the field. As the days go by, as we play against the defense, we keep learning more about how guys react, what they see, what they understand really on all three phases, which is important."
Callahan, who turns 40 in June, is dealt with the task of establishing a culture with his new team, and it's a little different compared to what the Titans had with veteran coach Mike Vrabel, who specialized in defense.
Callahan's expertise is on the offensive side of the ball, so that's a big part of how the team will identify, but he's hoping to enrich the good habits of working hard both on and off the field at this point in the year.
By taking care of the back work during OTA's and the rest of the offseason, it will take care of the hustle and bustle that takes place in the fall. The Titans are at a slight disadvantage with having to learn a whole new system and way of being under Callahan, which adds extra emphasis on getting the system, culture and fundamentals down now. While it may be a hindrance, it could turn into an advantage if they live by this and practice what they preach.
Make sure you bookmark All Titans for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!