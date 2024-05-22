Analyst Makes Bold Prediction About Titans QBs
The Tennessee Titans didn't need to sign a quarterback this offseason with Will Levis supplanted as a starter and third-year pro Malik Willis backing him up. However, the team still signed veteran Mason Rudolph in free agency away from the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Rudolph, 28, spent six seasons with the Steelers as a backup for Ben Roethlisberger and Kenny Pickett. But now, he's entering a new chapter with the Titans, one where he could find some success if Levis doesn't fit in with the new system.
"Mason Rudolph might not have done much overall during his six years in Pittsburgh, but the talent is there and he's still only 28 years of age. What's more, he's coming off a short stretch with the Steelers in which he was pretty impressive in 2023. The odds might still not be in his favor, but wilder things happen in this league every year," Bleacher Report writes.
Rudolph played a key role for the Steelers when Pickett was injured last year. He started the team's final three games, leading them to victory each week. Without those wins, the Steelers would have missed the postseason. Rudolph also started Pittsburgh's playoff game, though the Steelers lost 31-17 to the Buffalo Bills.
Rudolph shouldn't be considered a long-term option or even someone who can compete with Levis, a 2023 second-round pick. However, he can be a capable backup and can step in if struggles or injuries arise. And then if he can sustain a similar level of success that he had with the Steelers last year, maybe there's a time during the season where the Titans feel like Rudolph gives them a good shot at winning.
