Titans Named Potential Dak Prescott Suitor
The Tennessee Titans seem set for the future at the quarterback position. Will Levis showed flashes of big-time potential as a rookie and is expected to take an even bigger leap in 2024.
Despite the presence of the young quarterback and the promise he brings for the future, the Titans are being looked at as a potential suitor for a current star quarterback.
Bleacher Report recently took a look at teams that could be potential suitors for Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott in the future if he parts ways with the team.
Tennessee was mentioned on the list as one of the possible landing spots.
"The Titans will have a projected $27.5 million in cap space next offseason, and they can restructure multiple contracts (Ridley, L'Jarius Sneed and/or Jeffery Simmons) to save additional money to offer Prescott a competitive deal."
Obviously, this is a mind-blowing suggestion. With Levis as the new franchise quarterback, moving on after two years seems to be a very unlikely scenario.
However, there is one situation that could cause the Titans to consider making this kind of move.
Should Levis struggle in year two and show a lack of development, Tennessee might consider alternative options. It would have to be a really bad second season, but many young quarterbacks have had bad second years after showing promise.
Prescott is one of the most underrated quarterbacks in the NFL. He has been a legitimate MVP candidate multiple times in his career. While he has not won the prestigious award, it has not been due to a lack of massive numbers.
While this is likely nothing to take too seriously for Titans' fans, the situation could change by next offseason. Hopefully, Levis plays this idea completely out of being an option in 2024. But, if he doesn't, perhaps pursuing Prescott could make sense.
