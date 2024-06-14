Titans Chances to Win AFC South Revealed
The national media has not been kind to the Tennessee Titans heading into the 2024 NFL season. While they put together a quality offseason, the Titans are not receiving many good predictions.
Right now, the overwhelming concensus is that Tennessee will end up with a very high pick in the 2025 NFL Draft next offseason.
While they are not expected to find much success in 2024, the Titans have other plans. They want to shock the media and the rest of the NFL and compete for a spot in the playoffs.
Pro Football Focus recently released their odds of each team winning the AFC South division. Like most of the other media outlets, they have Tennessee at the very bottom of the division.
In the latest odds from PFF, the Titans were only given a 15 percent chance of winning the division.
Above Tennessee were the Indianapolis Colts (23 percent), Jacksonville Jaguars (26 percent), and Houston Texans (36 percent).
Obviously, the Texans are the favorite to win the AFC South. With C.J. Stroud leading the way and the impressive roster that Houston has built, they should win the division. However, the three other teams are relatively evenly skilled.
Even though the lack of positive predictions can be frustrating at times, the Titans will embrace the underdog role. Being able to come into each week with no target on their back will be a good thing.
A lot has changed in Tennessee and a new era of football is set to begin. While the hype isn't very high from around the NFL, Titans fans should be excited about their new-look team and coaching staff. Things are trending in the right direction.
Make sure you bookmark All Titans for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!