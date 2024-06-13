AFC South Rankings: Titans QB Surpasses Anthony Richardson
The AFC South is becoming a much more competitive division over the last couple of years. With young quarterbacks in the division across the board, the Tennessee Titans finally got competitive with the selection of Will Levis in the 2023 NFL Draft.
However, looking around the division, the quarterback talent is off the charts.
C.J. Stroud, Trevor Lawrence, Levis, and Anthony Richardson are all in the same division. They're all young and they're all full off star potential and talent. Stroud, especially, has taken the NFL by storm.
With that being said, let's dive in and take a look at how the AFC South quarterbacks rank among each other heading into the 2024 NFL season.
4. Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts
After struggling to stay on the field in 2023, Richardson can't be placed any higher than No. 4 on this list. He looked good in the limited time he was on the field, but the lack of playing time and the concern about his injury problems put him in last place.
Richardson played in just four games during his rookie campaign, completing 59.5 percent of his pass attempts for 577 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. He also picked up 136 yards and four more touchdowns on the ground.
The potential is there for Richardson to be an elite quarterback, but until he proves he can do it and stay healthy, he remains in last place in these rankings.
3. Will Levis, Tennessee Titans
When the Titans selected Levis with the No. 33 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, they knew they were getting a special talent.
Levis had been rumored to be a likely top-four pick, but he went on a brutal slide in the draft and ended up going in the second round. Despite his draft slide, Levis showed off huge potential during his rookie season. He completed 58.4 percent of his pass for 1,808 yards, eight touchdowns, and just four interceptions.
His ability to take care of the football was impressive and he's primed for a big year two leap with an excellent group of weapons to work with. Levis started the 2023 campaign behind Richardson in the rankings, but he's worked his way up to surpassing the quarterback who was picked No. 4 in last year's draft.
2. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars
The 2024 season will be a huge make-or-break season for Lawrence with the Jaguars. Once, he was expected to be the next huge superstsar quarterback in the NFL. Now, there are questions about whether or not he's worth spending huge money to keep on a long-term extension.
Lawrence is coming off of a solid 2023 campaign that saw him deal with injury issues as well. He played in 16 games, completing 65.6 percent of his passes for 4,016 yards, 21 touchdowns, and 14 touchdowns. In addition to his passing numbers, he picked up 339 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.
If Lawrence doesn't begin showing the superstar potential that made him the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, he's in danger of falling down this list. Both Levis and Richardson have the potential to pass him. Hopefully, the 2024 season is the year that he finally puts everything together.
1. C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans
During the 2023 season, Stroud turned in one of the best performances that has been seen from a rookie quarterback. He led the Texans to the playoffs and even knocked off the Cleveland Browns in the Wild Card round.
Stroud was dominant all season long, showcasing a huge arm and elite playmaking ability. He threw for 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns, and just five interceptions while completing 63.9 percent of his passes. Another 167 yards and three touchdowns were recorded on the ground.
At just 22 years of age, Stroud looks to be the next big NFL superstar. He has an elite group of weapons, including the newly-acquired Stefon Diggs to work with. Stroud is the best quarterback in the AFC South currently, and is looking to work his way into being a top-three NFL quarterback this season.
