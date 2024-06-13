ESPN Makes Predictions for Titans QB Will Levis
Heading into the 2024 NFL season, the expectations are high surrounding Tennessee Titans second-year quarterback Will Levis.
After he showed flashes of big-time talent and potential as a rookie, the second-year leap is expected to be a big one. Fans and media members alike are buzzing about the new Titans' franchise quarterback.
During his rookie season, Levis ended up playing in nine games. He took over the starting job from Ryan Tannehill late in the year.
In those appearances, Levis ended up completing 58.4 percent of his pass attempts for 1,808 yards, eight touchdowns, and four interceptions. He also scored another rushing touchdown.
No one knows what exactly to expect from him in year two. He has one of the best supporting casts in the NFL with DeAndre Hopkins, Calvin Ridley, and Tyler Boyd leading the way. Tennessee has done an excellent job of surrounding its young quarterback with talent.
ESPN has released their 2024 projections for every player in the NFL. When it came to Levis, they provided some tempered expectations.
They have projected Levis to end up throwing for 3,812 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. In addition to his passing numbers, ESPN has Levis rushing for 161 yards and two touchdowns.
Obviously, they are going the safe route with those projections. It would be way too bold to project 4,000 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. However, that is a very reasonable hope.
It can take a young quarterback a few years to truly start putting up big-time production. Levis may blow those projections out of the water, or he might sit right around that area.
At just 24 years old, the future is extremely bright for Levis and the Titans. No one should rush his development or expect too much from him. But, in his limited action as a rookie, he teased the ability to put up much bigger numbers than what ESPN has suggested.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see how the 2024 season unfolds. Levis has a great offense around him and will be fun to watch develop. Tennessee is in good hands and must remain patient, as growing pains throughout the season are going to be part of the process.
