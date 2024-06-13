Titans Should Sign Former Broncos All-Pro
The NFL offseason is almost over and teams are gearing up for the start of training camp. However, there are still some elite free agents left on the market. A team like the Tennessee Titans would be wise to dip into the market to round out their roster ahead of training camp.
One major position of need is at safety. The Titans could use more help and there are still plenty of options available.
While there are a few options to choose from, there is one player that Tennessee must target. That player is none other than former Denver Broncos All-Pro safety Justin Simmons.
Simmons has been one of the most underrated safeties in the NFL throughout his career. Even in 2023, he put up big numbers and was a major leader for the Broncos' secondary.
In 15 games last year, Simmons racked up 70 total tackles to go along with a sack, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, three interceptions, and eight defended passes.
Those numbers show just how much of an impact Simmons can make on a defense. Currently, the Titans could use more playmakers on the defensive side of the ball. Simmons would become an immediate starter and could be an option past the 2024 season as well.
So far this offseason, Tennessee's front office has been very aggressive. They have dipped into the free agency market as well as the trade market.
Among the new players that were brought in by the Titans are Calvin Ridley, Tyler Boyd, Tony Pollard, and L'Jarius Sneed. Trading for Sneed was one of the best moves that any team made during the offseason. They could double down on their aggressive defensive moves by signing Simmons.
Currently, the national media is not giving Tennessee much of a chance to make the playoffs. Despite those poor predictions, the Titans believe they have the talent to compete. Adding Simmons would be another step in that direction.
Simmons likely wouldn't break the bank either. He won't come super cheap, but he would be well worth a one or two-year deal.
Expect to hear more about Simmons in the near future. Some team is going to swoop in and pick him up out of free agency. That team should be Tennessee.
