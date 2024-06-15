Titans Finally Receive Positive Media Take
As the Tennessee Titans prepare for the upcoming 2024 NFL season, most of the attention they have received from the media has been negative.
No one has trashed the Titans, but many believe that they're destined for failure this season.
Despite those low expectations, Tennessee firmly believes that they can compete. The front office made aggressive moves in the offseason and have put together a much-improved roster from last season.
Add in the fact that Will Levis showed flashes of stardom in limited action as a rookie last season and things look even better.
Finally, a national media outlet has given the Titans some good publicity. It's a breath of fresh air from the depressing predictions of having a top-five pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Pro Football Focus listed Tennesse as one of the five most overlooked teams heading into the 2024 season. In fact, they even gave the Titans a fighting chance of making it into the playoffs.
"Quarterback Will Levis showed flashes as a rookie, finishing 2023 tied for fifth in big-time throw rate (5.9%). And he now has Calvin Ridley pairing with DeAndre Hopkins at wide receiver, as well as a better offensive line thanks to the addition of Brian Callahan as offensive line coach. If Levis can reduce the bad plays—his 4.5% turnover-worthy play rate as a rookie tied for eighth-worst in the league—then the Titans should at least compete for a playoff spot late in the season."
Virtually no fan or media member believes that Tennessee has a chance to win the Super Bowl. That hasn't been claimed or talked about. However, acting like the Titans are a bad team is a bad take as well.
Just this offseason alone, Tennessee went out and added Calvin Ridley, Tony Pollard, L'Jarius Sneed, Tyler Boyd, and others. That talent alone takes them to being a much more competitive team than they were last year.
Winning the division is going to be very difficult to do with the presence of the Houston Texans. However, finding a way to get into the Wild Card is a very possible scenario for the Titans.
