Titans 'New-Look Offense' Defining Offseason
The Tennessee Titans spent much of their offseason improving the offense, and going into the season, it's arguably what will determine their success.
Bleacher Report's Ryan Fowler identified the biggest storyline for each NFL team after OTA's and determined that the Titans "new-look offense" was the most important for Tennessee.
"The Tennessee Titans aggressively sought to improve their offense around second-year quarterback Will Levis this offseason," Fowler writes. "They splurged on the likes of wide receiver Calvin Ridley, running back Tony Pollard, center Lloyd Cushenberry III and wideout Tyler Boyd and added offensive tackle JC Latham with the No. 7 overall pick. Two years after trading wide receiver A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Titans have yet to find an adequate replacement for him. Ridley, an explosive perimeter threat, will now pair with DeAndre Hopkins, Treylon Burks and Boyd to make life easier on Levis. With a new, offensive-minded head coach in Brian Callahan, Tennessee has the talent to surprise this fall should Levis continue to progress."
The Titans saw how much rookie quarterback Will Levis struggled last season, but now they are giving him every chance he can to succeed in his second year. He has a whole new cast of characters to throw and hand the ball off to, and it should make his life a lot easier in the Titans offense.
On top of that, the team has a new coach in Brian Callahan, who experienced a tremendous amount of success as the Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator. For the past five seasons, Callahan helped lead Joe Burrow and the offense to one of the best in the NFL.
Callahan also was part of the Bengals staff when they reached the Super Bowl, and there's hope that he can bring Levis and the Titans to that spot as well, but it won't happen overnight.
This season is all about seeing if Levis is the right quarterback for this team. With his talented supporting cast, he has no excuse to not perform. If he doesn't, the Titans will likely have to look towards the draft for his successor.
