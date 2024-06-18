Titans Training Camp Start Date Revealed
The Tennessee Titans just wrapped up OTA's, but training camp is just around the corner.
The NFL revealed the starting dates for every team's training camp, and the Titans will begin camp on Tuesday, July 23, according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter.
Some teams have their rookies report before veterans, but Brian Callahan and his coaching staff aren't operating under that ritual. All players will report on the same day.
The Titans are among one of the last teams to begin training camp. The Baltimore Ravens will have their rookies report on Friday, July 13, which is the earliest of any team. However, nearly every team's veterans will come to training camp at the same time across the league.
The Houston Texans (July 17) and Chicago Bears (July 19) will be the first to officially kick off training camp as they will participate in this year's Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio on Thursday, August 1.
Training camp for the Titans this year should be important as they become acclimated to coach Callahan's new system and prepare to try and get out of last place in the AFC South.
Their first preseason game comes on Saturday, August 10 as they host the San Francisco 49ers.
