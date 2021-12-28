Skip to main content
    December 28, 2021
    Isaiah Wilson, Matt Peart, Nate Solder

    Isaiah Wilson Positioned For Possible Game Action

    The Tennessee Titans' first-round pick in 2020 has been on the New York Giants' practice squad since early October and could be in uniform on Sunday.
    The Tennessee Titans’ 2020 first-round draft pick might finally get a second chance to show what he can do in an NFL game.

    Isaiah Wilson is a candidate to fill a hole at tackle – if needed – for the New York Giants on Sunday, coach Joe Judge said.

    The Giants (4-11) are down a blocker after Matt Peart sustained a torn knee ligament this past Sunday when he started at right tackle in place of Nate Solder, who was on the Reserve—COVID-19 list. The best-case scenario is that Solder returns to the lineup against the Chicago Bears (5-10), but the Giants still would need someone to serve as his backup. Wilson is one of three offensive linemen on New York’s practice squad.

    “I think he obviously is an option for us possibly at tackle along with some other players,” Judge said Monday. “Really, he's been plugging away in here and he's made some progress.”

    Wilson has been on the Giants’ practice squad since early October.

    The 29th overall selection in last year’s draft was expected to compete to be the Titans’ starting right tackle as a rookie and ultimately to be a long-term performer at that spot alongside right guard Nate Davis, a third-round pick in 2019.

    Instead, Wilson appeared in just one game in 2020, and that “experience” consisted of three snaps on offense and one on special teams in garbage time. He missed four games while on the Reserve—COVID-19 list, was inactive for five and dressed but did not play in one other. He also was suspended for one contest before he spent the final four weeks of the season on the Reserve—Non-Football Illness list.

    Off-the-field issues were a consistent problem and eventually convinced franchise officials to trade Wilson to the Miami Dolphins. Days later, the Dolphins released him for failure to live up to conditions of his employment.

    Coincidentally, the Titans (10-5) and Dolphins (8-7) are scheduled to play Sunday at Nissan Stadium at the same time Wilson could make his Giants debut.

    “We've flexed him between guard and tackle through some drill and team work,” Judge said. “As we go through this week, we'll look at a number of guys on our practice squad in terms of flexing them up as who can be that next tackle up for the game.”

    Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson (79) warms up before the game against the Chicago Bears at Nissan Stadium.
