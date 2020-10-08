Another Game Postponed

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans’ COVID outbreak rolls on. Yet the NFL intends to try to keep their season going.

For the second straight week, the Titans have had a game postponed because an increasing number of players and staff members have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Thursday, the NFL decided to push Sunday’s scheduled contest against the Buffalo Bills at Nissan Stadium to Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The decision came in the wake of three positive tests in two days. It also means Buffalo’s subsequent game, against the Kansas City Chiefs, will be moved from next Thursday to the following Sunday (Oct. 18).

The change is contingent upon an end to positive COVID-19 tests within the Titans.

Last week’s contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers was postponed until Week 7, which required the league to adjust the Baltimore Ravens’ schedule as well. That became Tennessee’s bye week and created a scenario in which it has to play 13 straight weeks to conclude the regular season on time.

To date, the only other NFL game moved due to COVID-related issues was last Sunday’s New England-Kansas City contest, which was delayed until Monday after one player from each team tested positive for the coronavirus. The Patriots have had one positive test since. The Chiefs have had none.

This week's Patriots game against Denver reportedly has been moved to Monday night.

Twelve Titans players and 10 staff members have tested positive since Sept. 29. The team’s facility has been closed and all in-person activities have been halted since that date, but the number of infected players has continued to rise almost daily. There was hope earlier this week when no positive tests were reported Monday and Tuesday, but the spread resumed Wednesday when wide receiver Corey Davis was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Among those currently sidelined by the virus are starting defensive linemen Jeffery Simmons and DaQuan Jones, Davis and fellow wide receiver Adam Humphries, who are tied for the team lead in receptions, and cornerback Kristian Fulton, Tennessee’s most productive rookie through the first three weeks of the season.

The league announced Wednesday that from Aug. 31 to Oct. 3, 31 players and 53 other personnel were confirmed to have contracted the virus. The Titans account for well over one-third of those players.

“I think I stand by our efforts as an organization, as a team, in following the protocols that were in place,” coach Mike Vrabel said Tuesday. “[General manager] Jon [Robinson] and I put a lot of thought into it. We're going to continue to do everything that we can to make sure that as we enter back into this building that things are safe, the players are comfortable, and that their health and well-being is at the forefront.”

Whenever the Titans do get back to work, they will do so under a restrictive “post exposure policy” established by the NFL last week.

Tennessee (3-0) is one of six undefeated teams but the only one that has yet to play its fourth game. Those three victories were by a total of six points, and each was the result of a Stephen Gostkowski field goal with fewer than two minutes to play.

It is the first time since 2008 the Titans have started 3-0. Following an appearance in last year’s AFC Championship, that created optimism about what could happen this season.

Now it is unclear when they will practice or play again. Their next scheduled contest is Oct. 18 against the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium.

“Our guys, they have prepared for the season,” Vrabel said. “They want to play, and I know they're anxious to get back, get out on the practice field, to continue to play games. … Mentally, I think we're strong as a unit. I'm sure that there's certain individuals that may have questions, we'll try to get those answers for them. But I know that our staff is ready to teach and ready to prepare the players.”