SI.com
Mile High Huddle
HomeNewsFilmDraftGame DayMhh Insiders
Search

Broncos-Patriots Game Moved to Monday Night, per Report

Chad Jensen

The Denver Broncos have had a weird week of preparation ahead of the team's Week 5 road bout against the New England Patriots. With a COVID-19 outbreak forcing the Patriots out of their facility temporarily and rendering star players like quarterback Cam Newton and cornerback Stephon Gilmore to self-quarantine, the Broncos have had to adapt. 

Adding to Denver's high-wire act is the uncertainty of its quarterback situation with Drew Lock healing from the shoulder injury that has cost him the last two starts. The Broncos have worked Lock back into practice on a limited basis but are uncertain whether the second-year QB will start this week on the road. 

With the expectation that Broncos-Patriots would be rescheduled, word came down from on high that the NFL has indeed moved this Week 5 matchup. Instead of the game being played on Sunday, it'll happen Monday night, in news first reported by 9NEWS' Mike Klis and confirmed by Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.

"Broncos have been informed their game against New England will be moved from Sunday to Monday night per source. It will be early Monday night game," Klis tweeted Thursday afternoon. 

What's next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

This new development could benefit both teams. On one hand, the additional day gives quarantined players like Newton and Gilmore an extra day to perhaps make it through and play for the Patriots.

On the other, the extra day gives Lock, as well as other injured Broncos like tight end Noah Fant and cornerback A.J. Bouye, more time to perhaps recover enough to play. 

And so it goes for the Broncos and Patriots in a pandemic-influenced 2020 season. The silver lining for Broncos fans? 

Even though fans have to wait one extra day, at least the Broncos will play the early game in this week's Monday night double-header. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

THANKS FOR READING MILE HIGH HUDDLE
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
BeGoodBroncos
BeGoodBroncos

yea hopefully no more positives. Didn't see any today anyway.

On a personal note, I get to watch it on tv now. yay if they play that is

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Von Miller Speaks Out on Rehab Goals, Addresses Future With Broncos in Cryptic Interview

Von Miller made an appearance on Denver radio on Wednesday and it was bizarre, to say the least.

Chad Jensen

by

El Chavo 88401

Broncos at Jets Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 4

Log in and join the in-game discussion as we live-blog DENvsNYJ. Can the Broncos overcome their underdog odds and get their first win of the season?

Chad Jensen

by

jammy4041

Answering if Broncos Should Take Trevor Lawrence if They Land No. 1 Overall Draft Pick

In the event that the Broncos finish with the top pick in the 2021 draft, should the team take Clemson star QB Trevor Lawrence? A look back at the history of the No. 1 overall pick might provide the answer.

BobMorris

by

Keg175

Mike Purcell's Three-Year Extension With Broncos Exemplifies NFL Perseverance & Dedication

Mike Purcell's NFL arc has seen him go from rags to veritable riches with the Broncos.

Lance Sanderson

by

broncofan55555

Broncos Update Drew Lock's Status for Week 5 Ahead of Wednesday's Practice

The Broncos are getting Drew Lock back at practice.

Chad Jensen

by

kormathaw1

Multiple NFL Stars Sound Off on Brett Rypien’s Debut Win

Brett Rypien earned some positive reviews around the NFL for his debut start last week vs. the Jets.

Chad Jensen

by

Choibake

Here's How Broncos Will Know if Building Around Drew Lock Should Remain Top 2021 Objective

What if the Broncos don't land the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 draft? Should the team target a QB or continue to build around Drew Lock?

BobMorris

by

PMcGok

The Women of the NFL: Broncos Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Emily Zaler

“When you get knocked down, get right back up.”

Diandra Loux

by

OrangeCrush42

Broncos' QB Brett Rypien: 'This is Drew Lock's Team'

Brett Rypien has thrown his support completely behind Drew Lock as the leader of the Broncos.

Chad Jensen

by

toddx7

Brandon McManus Earns Conference Honors for Week 4, the First of his Career

Brandon McManus earned an accolade for his stalwart performance last week vs. the Jets.

Chad Jensen

by

PMcGok