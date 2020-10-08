The Denver Broncos have had a weird week of preparation ahead of the team's Week 5 road bout against the New England Patriots. With a COVID-19 outbreak forcing the Patriots out of their facility temporarily and rendering star players like quarterback Cam Newton and cornerback Stephon Gilmore to self-quarantine, the Broncos have had to adapt.

Adding to Denver's high-wire act is the uncertainty of its quarterback situation with Drew Lock healing from the shoulder injury that has cost him the last two starts. The Broncos have worked Lock back into practice on a limited basis but are uncertain whether the second-year QB will start this week on the road.

With the expectation that Broncos-Patriots would be rescheduled, word came down from on high that the NFL has indeed moved this Week 5 matchup. Instead of the game being played on Sunday, it'll happen Monday night, in news first reported by 9NEWS' Mike Klis and confirmed by Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.

"Broncos have been informed their game against New England will be moved from Sunday to Monday night per source. It will be early Monday night game," Klis tweeted Thursday afternoon.

What's next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

This new development could benefit both teams. On one hand, the additional day gives quarantined players like Newton and Gilmore an extra day to perhaps make it through and play for the Patriots.

On the other, the extra day gives Lock, as well as other injured Broncos like tight end Noah Fant and cornerback A.J. Bouye, more time to perhaps recover enough to play.

And so it goes for the Broncos and Patriots in a pandemic-influenced 2020 season. The silver lining for Broncos fans?

Even though fans have to wait one extra day, at least the Broncos will play the early game in this week's Monday night double-header.

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.