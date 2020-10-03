Jeffery Simmons is Latest COVID List Addition

NASHVILLE – Two-thirds of the Tennessee Titans’ starting defensive line is now on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Jeffery Simmons became the latest player – and arguably the best to date – added to that list Saturday as the team’s coronavirus outbreak continued to expand.

Nose tackle DaQuan Jones was one of the first players to test positive for COVID-19. He was one of three placed on the reserve list Tuesday. Now, Simmons, the team’s first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, has joined him.

In all, 16 members of the organization (eight players, eight staff members) have tested positive this week, and Sunday’s scheduled game against the Pittsburgh Steelers was rescheduled until Sept. 25.

As the positive tests continue to mount, the Oct. 11 contest against Buffalo now appears to be in jeopardy.

According to NFL-NFLPA guidelines, an individual who tests positive for the virus and is asymptomatic cannot rejoin team activity until 10 days have passed since the initial positive test; or until the individual has two consecutive negative PCS nasal swab tests separated by 24 hours. Individuals can also return at the discretion of a team physician.

Symptomatic individuals, on the other hand, must stay away from the facilities for at least 10 days since symptoms appeared. Asymptomatic individuals' return must be approved by a team physician, in consultation with ICS and notification of NFL Chief Medical Officer. Local and state requirements also need to be met.

Teams are prohibited from revealing specific information about a player’s particular condition.

Simmons leads all Titans defensive linemen with 12 tackles. He also has one sack, two quarterback pressures and two tackles for loss.

“He plays extremely hard,” coach Mike Vrabel said this week. “His technique is really improving. For so long – and again, in college I think Jeffery (Simmons) just relied on his natural ability which is very high, and now I think he's really started to improve and understand how his technique can help him affect the game and make plays for us and be disruptive.”

This is the fifth consecutive day that at least one player has been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

A rundown of the Tennessee Titans players currently on the COVID-19 reserve lists, with the day they were added to those lists in parentheses:

• Isaiah Wilson, T (Sept. 6) – The Titans’ first-round pick in this year’s draft has not been on the active roster at any point during the regular season.

• Greg Mabin, DB (Sept. 24) – The veteran was signed to the practice squad on Sept. 21. He contributed little to the team’s preparation Sunday’s victory at Minnesota.

• DaQuan Jones, NT (Sept. 29) – A fixture in the middle of the defense for five-plus seasons and a team captain, he is a significant presence on more ways than one.

• Beau Brinkley, LS (Sept. 29) – He has been on the roster longer than any player except punter Brett Kern and has played every game since the start of 2012. Coach Mike Vrabel said the team would have to sign someone to replace Brinkley.

• Tommy Hudson (Sept. 29) – An undrafted rookie who spent the entire offseason with the Titans, he has been on the practice squad since the start of the regular seasn.

• Kamalei Correa (Sept. 30) – He lost playing time when Jadeveon Clowney signed, but he is a reliable and productive performer for the defense.

• Kristian Fulton, CB (Oct. 1) – He is the only member of this year’s draft class to appear in each of the first three games and the only member of the defense with at least one sack and one interception.

• Adam Humphries, WR (Oct. 2) – He has caught at least four passes in each game and is on pace for 80 receptions, which would be a career-high.

• Cameron Batson, WR (Oct. 2) – Initially a member of the 53-man roster, he was released days later but was brought back on the practice squad, where he has been a valuable part of the depth at that position.

• Jeffery Simmons, DL (Oct. 3) – A dominant presence along the defensive line through the first three weeks, he has been a particularly important player in critical moments.