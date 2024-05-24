Titans OL Taking Step Forward After Healthy Offseason
NASHVILLE —Peter Skoronski, currently in his second season as a guard with the Tennessee Titans, has undergone a significant physical transformation.
He has increased his muscle mass, improved his speed, and enhanced his strength. This is a remarkable change, especially considering he transitioned from playing tackle in college to playing on the inside of the offensive line as a rookie in the National Football League last season.
Skoronski's journey in the league hasn't been without its hurdles. He faced the challenge of recovering from an appendectomy, which forced him to miss three games and undergo a significant weight loss. However, his determination and hard work shone through as he fought to regain his strength.
Titans coach Brian Callahan has been impressed with Skoronski's dedication to maintaining a healthy playing weight. Skoronski has been following a strict diet and training regimen, working closely with the team's nutritionist and strength coach to ensure he is in peak physical condition.
"He's put in some really good work. I think he looks great physically. He looks like he's supposed to look," Callahan said. I think, he probably got a little bit lighter because of the appendectomy, I think he had. It probably contributed to some of that. But, he looks like what guards are supposed to look like. He's put a lot of really good work in. I'm pleased with his progress."
Skoronski believes he has made significant progress compared to this time last year. He spoke to reporters on Tuesday during OTA's with a renewed perspective.
"This time last year, I felt like I was all over the place," Skoronski said. "I didn't even know how to play guard, or get into a guard stance. "My comfort level is night and day, comparing last year to this year. A lot more comfortable in the position... Having a year in the league helps.. But also having a year at guard and having that overall comfort level where I'm not so nervous, I'm no longer a rookie."
Make sure you bookmark All Titans for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!