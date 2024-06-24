Titans' Receivers Disrespected In Recent Ranking?
After fielding a receiving corps that included DeAndre Hopkins and not much else last season, the Tennessee Titans made it a priority to add more weapons this offseason, and that they did.
Not only did the Titans add a vertiable receiving threat out of the backfield in Tony Pollard, but two big-name receivers in Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd. Quarterback Will Levis is due to take a big step forward in his second season, and having a much better set of weapons around him should greatly aid his development.
The question is, how good is this new set of weapons? According to PFF's Trevor Sikkema, Tennessee's receiving corps comes in at No. 12 in a league-wide ranking.
"It's hard to know what to expect from the Titans’ passing game this year, but they have a handful of intriguing names," Sikkema writes. "Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins might not be at his peak but is still a good player, as is newcomer Calvin Ridley. Treylon Burks is a wild card that could put this group over the top, and the Titans signed veteran Tyler Boyd this offseason to raise the floor.
"Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears, who earned a 74.6 receiving grade in 2023, are viable receiving options out of the backfield."
Frankly, there's an argument to be made that the Titans deserve to be higher on this list. The trio of Hopkins, Ridley and Boyd may be one of the best in the league, with the former two easily being No. 1 receivers on several teams. Add in two good receiving backs in Pollard and Spears, plus an athletic tight end waiting to break out in Chig Okonkwo, and opposing defenses will have their hands full.
If Levis and his supporting cast continue to improve, then Tennessee may be much higher on these rankings next year.
