Titans Take Georgia DB in Mock Draft
The Tennessee Titans are getting ready for training camp, but there are scouts in the building likely taking a look at who the top prospects could be coming out of the 2025 NFL Draft in about 10 months' time.
Pro Football Network writer Ian Cummings curated a way-too-early 2025 mock draft and slated the Titans to pick Georgia sefensive back Malaki Starks with the No. 3 overall pick.
"The Titans still have many needs and to a point where they can’t pass up a best-player-available opportunity here. Malaki Starks is a blue-chip safety prospect on my board, with the range, coverage versatility, playmaking ability, and physicality to help a defense evolve," Cummings writes.
Starks recorded 52 total tackles for the Bulldogs in his sophomore season and is expected to be one of the leaders on the defensive side of the ball for his junior year. If he continues to flash potential, Starks has a chance of being a very high pick in April.
However, if the Titans were to pick at No. 3, that would mean they end up as one of the worst teams in the league for the 2024 season. That also likely means Will Levis didn't perform up to standards and the team could be looking at drafting a quarterback.
Starks' teammate, Carson Beck, is seen as the top quarterback prospect for the upcoming draft, but Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart, Penn State's Drew Allar, Houston's Donovan Smith and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders were all selected in the first two round of this mock draft and could end up as options for the Titans if they choose to go in that direction.
However, taking arguably the best defensive prospect in the draft should help the Titans, and it would add to a growing secondary with cornerbacks L'Jarius Sneed and Chidobe Awuzie. Starks could fill the void that Kevin Byard vacated when he was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles after eight seasons. Getting a hard-hitting safety should immediately improve the Titans for the long haul.
That being said, a lot will happen between now and the end of April.
Make sure you bookmark All Titans for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!