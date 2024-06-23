Could Titans Sign UFL Standout Kicker?
The Tennessee Titans have 39-year-old Nick Folk expected to handle kicking duties for the team in the 2024 season. However, there isn't much security at the position beyond this season.
If the Titans wanted to look at a younger option for the kicker spot, they could look to sign UFL standout Andre Szmyt, who played for the St. Louis BattleHawks in the most recent season.
"Szmyt drilled 19 of his 21 field-goal attempts for the Battlehawks during the regular season, including a 61-yarder," Bleacher Report's David Kenyon writes. "The 25-year-old is aiming to improve on his lone NFL experience to date. Undrafted out of Syracuse in 2023, he signed with the Chicago Bears last May but was released at the beginning of the preseason."
For kickers, life in the NFL is about finding the right opportunity at the right time. There's so much uncertainty in regards to the transactions, and kicking is a hit-or-miss gig. You can be a future prodigy one day and cut the next if you don't make your kicks.
Szmyt proved this season in the UFL that he has the accuracy and the leg to be in the NFL, but does he make sense for the Titans?
Last year, Folk was insanely accurate, missing all but one of his 30 field goal attempts. His 96.7 percent conversion rate was the best of his career, which began with the Dallas Cowboys in 2007.
Simply put, Folk is one of the better and more proven kickers in the league, so he should be the starter going into the season. But that doesn't mean the Titans couldn't get in on the action.
One injury to Folk could put the Titans in trouble, which is why teams usually carry a second kicker in training camp and sometimes during the season on the practice squad.
The Titans signed NC State rookie Brayden Narveson to an undrafted free agent deal following the draft. In 2023 with the Wolfpack, Narveson made 18 of his 23 field goal attempts, but only made one of his four kicks from beyond 50 yards. Swapping out Narveson for Szmyt would give the Titans better depth at the position during training camp.
The Titans are unlikely to pull a move like this, but small shrewd decisions like this one could help make a team go from good to great.
