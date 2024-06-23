Titans' DeAndre Hopkins Named Player To Root For
Every NFL fan has players they cheer for regardless of what team they play for, and Tennessee Titans receiver DeAndre Hopkins happens to be a very popular player in that regard.
Hopkins, 32, is a three-time All-Pro and one of the best receivers of the past decade, but many claimed he had run out of gas after back-to-back underwhelming seasons in 2021 and 2022. After signing with the Titans, though, he proved he still has plenty of gas in the tank as he had 75 receptions for 1,057 yards and seven touchdowns. Even with up-and-down quarterback play, Hopkins still showed the dynamic playmaking that made him a fan-favorite in the first place.
That bounce-back performance undoubtedly earned Hopkins some extra fans, and he's not done yet. In a recent article by NFL.com's Tom Blair, Hopkins was named as Tennessee's player to root for.
"In his first year with the Titans, Hopkins appeared in a full complement of games and reached the 1,000-yard mark for the first time since 2020, despite working with a past-his-prime veteran (Ryan Tannehill) and a raw rookie (Will Levis) at QB," Blair writes. "Hopkins is the active leader in career receptions (928) and ranks second among active players in career receiving yards (12,355), but he sits at 21st and 23rd in those categories, respectively, on the all-time lists.
"If he can get to 75 catches and 1,000 yards again in 2024, he should jump into the top 20 in both pursuits -- and that should only help when it comes time to weigh his long-term legacy."
Entering his second season in Music City, Hopkins has the support around him for an even better follow-up act. Not only has quarterback Will Levis taken a significant step forward from his rookie season, but the Titans added Calving Ridley and Tyler Boyd via free agency, meaning Hopkins no longer has to carry the receiver room by himself.
The Titans don't have much in the way of expectations this season, but if Hopkins can have another productive year, then they may take some onlookers by surprise.
