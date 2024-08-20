Titans Get Slammed With Scary Prediction
After a disappointing 5-12 season the Tennessee Titans got a new coaching staff led by Brian Callahan and promoted Ran Carthan to general manager. The roster has also been flipped for a more veteran-led movement. With all the changes, CBS Sports forecasts a 6-11 season incoming for the Titans.
“Yet another total wild card with the full-blown changeover from a previous regime,” CBS Sports writes. “For me, it was always going to be a hard sell on whoever replaced Mike Vrabel, but I'm high on Brian Callahan and what this team has in place for 2024. DeAndre Hopkins' injury is concerning but he should be back early in the regular season, plus the addition of Calvin Ridley gives them a little wiggle room. Callahan bringing his dad, Bill Callahan, is massive for the offensive line, not to mention the addition of JC Latham in the first round. Defensively this team is a total wild card, and if the defense isn't good we could see the offense throwing the ball a TON. I don't think the Titans will necessarily be "good" this year, but I think we'll see enough from Will Levis and the new coaching staff to the point everyone sort of thinks that even a six-win season could be considered a positive step forward.”
Six wins would be a massive disappointment for the Titans. Borrowing injury, the Titans roster is too good for only six wins and such a season would likely mean there was a major malfunction at the quarterback position.
The Titans hardly have any money invested in the three rostered quarterbacks so drafting a replacement isn't the issue. The issue is that this past 2024 NFL draft was supposedly the gold mine for quarterbacks while the upcoming 2025 draft seemingly doesn't hold up in top-tier talent or the depth.
The Titans roster is the tenth-oldest in the league, and with many of the core veterans being locked in multi-year contracts, there isn't much room to get younger.
