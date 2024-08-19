Titans RB Sees Stock Rise After Preseason Performance
The Tennessee Titans have their top two running backs set with Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears. However, they are still looking for a third player that can change the pace or step in when one is injured.
Among the players currently in the running back room, Julius Chestnut may be in the lead for that RB3 role.
"2022 undrafted free agent Julius Chestnut, however, reminded fans that he is still in the mix on Saturday. The Sacred Heart product battered Seattle's defensive front with a terrific blend of power and patience," Bleacher Report writes. "The 5'11", 228-pound Chestnut can potentially add another element to Tennessee's backfield committee, one the Titans haven't been able to use since early last season. Chestnut earned the No. 3 role last season but landed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. Chestnut is back and appears ready to contribute in 2024."
Chestnut led the Titans in rushing in Saturday's 16-15 win against the Seattle Seahawks. He had 13 carries for 45 yards in the victory.
Chestnut is hoping that this is the year he begins to emerge for the Titans. The third-year pro has played in just nine games with the team over the past two years, recording just nine carries for 12 yards in his rookie season but failing to log any stats on offense in 2023.
Chestnut's ability in the run game is welcomed for Tennessee considering the team needs a third back, but if he can also add some value on special teams, his chances of making the roster out of training camp and carving out a role for himself in the running back rotation should help.
Chestnut and the Titans are set to face off in the preseason finale on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!