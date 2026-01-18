How Kevin Stefanski Hiring Changes Titans Coaching Outlook

While it's not like Kevin Stefanski was the frontrunner to land the Tennessee Titans head coaching job, he sure was up there as the team scheduled him for a second interview.

Ultimately, the Atlanta Falcons decided a second interview wasn't necessary and hired Stefanski on the spot.

This is the second time this has happened to Tennessee now. The first occurrence happened with John Harbaugh and the New York Giants, but this one changes things quite a bit more.

Knowing Stefanski was one of three coaches being brought in for a second interview, that changes the Titans' mindset and adjusts who they're bringing in moving forward. If anything, it just solidified Matt Nagy as the frontrunner.

Stefanski Hiring Paves The Way For Matt Nagy

For what it's worth, the Titans are still bringing in Jonathan Gannon and Robert Saleh for a pair of interviews. After those, they'll know for sure who is moving to the second round. Keep in mind, them giving Jeff Hafley another interview doesn't mean much, as the Miami Dolphins are all over him and the Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator could be hired in no time.

That leaves Nagy as the only second-interview candidate, and one would have to question who else they bring back for another interview. The league seems to be evolving at a rapid rate where more than one interview isn't necessary, but Tennessee isn't operating under that umbrella.

Mike McCarthy and Mike McDaniel seem like prime candidates to get another interview, but it's odd neither of those were confirmed in the first batch by Albert Breer. No matter what happens, Harbaugh and Stefanski getting hired certainly made things interesting.

Titans Can't Take Their Time

One thing Tennessee made crystal clear was the fact that they're in no rush to find their new head coach. Ultimately, that could prove to be the death of them. Even though they were the first team to fire their head coach this season, they're still quite behind, as teams are hiring their guy left and right.

While it makes sense not to rush, how much time do you really need to talk to a guy like Nagy? Titans GM Mike Borgonzi likely already made up his mind, and he probably already did so a long time ago. Nagy isn't exactly the ideal hire with guys like Saleh, McDaniel, and McCarthy still on the market, but their options are starting to run out quicker than they anticipated.

