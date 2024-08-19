Titans Dealing With Several Injuries After Seahawks Game
The Tennessee Titans are still undefeated in preseason after a 16-15 win on Saturday against the Seattle Seahawks, but they came away from the game with a few more injuries on their report.
The Titans placed a pair of players, rookie running back Jabari Small and second-year tight end Josh Whyle in concussion protocol, according to team reporter Jim Wyatt.
Whyle is expected to be a potential starter at tight end as he enters his second NFL season. The Titans are expected to pass the ball more frequently, and that means Whyle should get more playing time.
But that wasn't all for the Titans on the day. Wide receiver Kearis Jackson was diagnosed with a bone bruise, which will leave him day-to-day and questionable for Sunday's final preseason game against the New Orleans Saints on the road.
Jackson returned a kickoff in the first preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers for 63 yards, and that certainly helped his case to make the final 53-man roster. However, this injury certainly sets him back a little bit as he looks to grab the final receiver spot on the roster alongside sixth-round rookie Jha'Quan Jackson out of Tulane.
Another player that is expected to fight for that final receiver spot on the roster is veteran Kyle Philips. He's been out with a hamstring injury, and coach Brian Callahan believes he will also sit this week and miss the team's preseason finale against the Saints.
The team is slightly banged up, but they still have a number of players hungry to make an impact in the final week before the team makes its brutal round of cuts to dwindle the roster down to 53 players for the regular season opener on Sept. 8 against the Chicago Bears.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!