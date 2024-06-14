Titans Urged to Make Blockbuster Defensive Trade
Earlier in the NFL offseason, the Tennessee Titans pulled off a massive trade to acquire star cornerback L'Jarius Sneed from the Kansas City Chiefs. It was a move that completely shook the rest of the NFL.
Sneed was coming off of a huge season with the Chiefs and was a big part of their Super Bowl win for the second straight years. Unfortunately for Kansas City, he wanted a new contract and the team didn't have that money to spend.
The Titans ended up being able to acquire Sneed in exchange for a third-round pick and locked up the star defensive back to a long-term deal themselves.
While the offseason has calmed down and most of the big moves have already been made, Tennessee could consider making another aggressive move. However, they would need to find a willing partner to pull off a trade.
Ryan Heckman of FanSided recently took a look at some possible trade targets for the Titans. Joey Bosa of the Los Angeles Chargers was a name that was mentioned.
"Yes, Bosa has struggled with injuries over the past two seasons. He has played in only 14 of a possible 34 games. But, sometimes, these kinds of risks are worth taking. The Titans already added crucial pieces in L'Jarius Sneed, Chidobe Awuzie and T'Vondre Sweat to this defense. Bringing in a household name like Bosa could completely change the landscape for Tennessee."
Obviously, this is just a suggestion and hypothetical, but it's always intriguing to think about options.
Bosa truly would be a perfect fit for Tennessee. Adding more pass-rushing would be of interest and he would force opposing quarterbacks to make quick throws against a very talented secondary. It would be a dream scenario for the Titans.
During the 2023 season with the Chargers, Bosa ended up playing in just nine games. He still racked up 20 total tackles to go along with 6.5 sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and a defended pass.
Putting up those numbers in just nine games shows how big of an impact a healthy Bosa can make.
Even though a trade for Bosa would be nearly impossible to pull off, this truly is a great fit. If Bosa ever becomes available, Tennessee should be among the first teams to call Los Angeles about a potential trade.
