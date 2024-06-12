3 Bold Predictions For Titans QB Will Levis
Will Levis and the Tennessee Titans are gearing up for the 2024 NFL season. While fans are excited about the team in general, the anticipation surrounding the second-year quarterback is much bigger.
After showing signs of potential stardom as a rookie in limited action, Levis enters his second NFL season as the unquestioned starting quarterback. He'll have an opportunity to prove that he's the long-term franchise quarterback for the Titans in 2024.
During his rookie year, Levis ended up playing in nine games. He completed 58.4 percent of his pass attempts for 1,808 yards, eight touchdowns, and just four interceptions. Levis also scored another touchdown on the ground.
Those numbers show major promise for the future. There are clearly a few things that need to be improved, but he's a hard worker and he still has a chip on his shoulder from sliding in the 2023 NFL Draft.
All of that being said, let's dive in and take a look at three early bold predictions for Levis in 2024 for Tennessee.
3. He Outperforms Anthony Richardson By A Long Shot
In the 2023 NFL Draft, the division rival Indianapolis Colts decided to select Anthony Richardson ahead of Levis with the No. 4 overall pick. That choice was a debate throughout the entire pre-draft process.
Levis will begin making the Colts regret their decision this year.
When everything is said and done, Levis will completely outperform Richardson from a passing perspective. Richardson may have a big season on the ground, but the Titans' quarterback will prove that he's a far superior passer. We'll touch on some of the statistics to expect in the next prediction.
2. Will Levis Racks Up Over 4,000 Passing Yards and 25 Touchdowns
Every single fan is curious to see what Levis' stat line will end up being in 2024. We're predicting a massive jump in his second season.
Levis will end up throwing for over 4,000 passing yards and at least 25 touchdowns. A lot of that success will have to do with his arm, but he also has an elite group of receivers to throw to.
The presence of DeAndre Hopkins, Calvin Ridley, and Tyler Boyd will allow Levis to rip off big plays and create plays out of short passes. Tennessee has done an excellent job of building out weapons around their young quarterback. Levis will take full advantage with big stats for a quarterback in his ssecond season.
1. The Titans Will Shock The NFL And Make The Playoffs, Led By Levis
Finally, we come to more of a team prediction, but one that will only happen if Levis plays up to his potential.
Very few members of the national media are even giving Tennessee the time of day. Everyone has mostly written off the Titans for the 2024 season. However, behind an impressive year from Levis, they're going to get into the playoffs.
More than likely, they aren't going to make a deep run in the postseason this year. That isn't even what the year is about. Simply making the playoffs with a second-year quarterback would be a huge accomplishment, and one that would set the tone for a very bright future for the franchise.
