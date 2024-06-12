Titans Looking for More Roster Additions
As the 2024 NFL season continues to draw closer, the Tennessee Titans are a team that has flown under the radar. No one is viewing them as a serious threat and very few believe that they could make some noise in the AFC South.
However, the Titans firmly believe that they're capable of winning and are ready to shock the league when the season gets underway.
The front office was very active during the NFL offseason. A lot of talent was added to the roster. Some of the names that were added are Calvin Ridley, Tyler Boyd, Tony Pollard, and L'Jarius Sneed.
While there have been a lot of new players brought in, the team may not be done making moves yet.
In a recent quote, head coach Brian Callahan was very adamant that the team is still looking to make additions. He believes that there is never a time where a team can't add to the roster.
"There's opportunities to add all the way through. There's time now. We can still add. There's also more player movement at the end of training camp with roster cuts. We're still actively looking. We'll never stop that process. We're always looking to add players that we think can help us in the right places. It's an open-ended question because it's a constant."
Those are words that are music to the ears of Tennessee fans.
At this point in time, there are still quite a few talented players available in NFL free agency. One name that keeps coming up as a target that the Titans should consider is veteran safety Justin Simmons.
Even though Simmons is the most popular name, there are other players that Tennessee could add to get better. There are always options, whether it be in free agency or on the trade market. The fact that the Titans are going to remain aggressive is a great sign.
Expect to see Callahan's comments become a reality. Tennessee is looking to win and they aren't going to hesitate if a good move presents itself. Don't be surprised if see another decently sized move or two before the 2024 season kicks off.
Make sure you bookmark All Titans for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!