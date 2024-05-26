Titans Urged to Sign OT
The Tennessee Titans have invested a lot into the offensive line over the past two years.
In the 2023 NFL Draft, the team selected Northwestern's Peter Skoronski with the No. 11 overall pick and made him the starting left guard of the future. This offseason, the team drafted JC Latham with the No. 7 overall pick and signed Lloyd Cushenberry III in free agency away from the Denver Broncos.
Even with Latham, Skoronski and Cushenberry solidified on the offensive line, questions remain on the right side of the trenches. That's why Bleacher Report suggests that the team should sign an offensive lineman ahead of the start of the season.
"While Tennessee used its first-round pick on JC Latham, Dillon Radunz is currently slated to start at right tackle and Radnuz [sic] has notably struggled to begin his career. Especially with a young quarterback in Will Levis, the Titans should look into adding another veteran tackle who can at least compete for a starting spot," Bleacher Report writes.
The Titans certainly aren't afraid of making upgrades in free agency, so there's a chance the team could explore the open market. However, Tennessee appears confident that Radunz could be the starting right tackle going into the season. While he represents a weak spot on the line, he is an expiring contract, and he'll be looking to prove himself in hopes of earning another deal with the Titans next offseason.
