Titans QB Faces Big Challenge
Young quarterbacks often face a massive learning curve from college to the pros, and Tennessee Titans signal-caller Will Levis is no exception.
Levis started nine games for the Titans in his rookie year, but threw only eight touchdowns in those games. Of his eight touchdowns, four of them came in his first career start against the Atlanta Falcons.
His inconsistency and inaccuracy won't cut it in his second season.
"Levis completed just 58.4 percent of his passes and had the league's lowest qualified on-target rate during a roller-coaster rookie season. These were issues that also plagued the Kentucky product in college. That's unlikely to suddenly change now, especially with limited support," Bleacher Report writes.
Levis has a strong receiver corps with DeAndre Hopkins, Calvin Ridley, Tyler Boyd and Treylon Burks, but if he cannot find them on the field, that will be a problem. Levis also has to learn a brand new offense under new coach Brian Callahan.
Levis is being given tools to help him succeed, but he is going to have to make an equal effort in order to make things work.
We've seen quarterbacks who struggled with accuracy in college figure it out in the pros. The biggest knock on Josh Allen coming out of Wyoming was his inaccuracy. He completed just over 56 percent of his passes, while Levis came in at 64 percent during his collegiate career. Allen has seen his accuracy improve as he's gone through the league, and now he's set in the high 60's consistently.
Levis has that "strong arm" that people raved about with Allen when he came out of college, and if he can follow a similar trajectory, he'll be just fine.
