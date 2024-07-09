Titans QB Emerging as Team Leader
The Tennessee Titans are beginning training camp in a few weeks with Will Levis expected to be under center to start the year.
Levis, 25, is on his path towards earning his first Week 1 start of his career when the Titans face off against the Chicago Bears on September 8. However, he is already emerging as a leader for the team, organizing a workout last month with some of his receivers down in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
"This to me is just another example of Will Levis' leadership and how it's going to be different in year two compared to year one," Locked on Titans host Tyler Rowland said.
Levis isn't some newfound hope because he took some of his receivers to Cabo, but this is a sign that he cares a lot about the team's chemistry and growth from within. Now that he is atop the depth chart, he has comfort in knowing he is going to be a top contributor for the team and he is looking to take advantage of that.
It's another example of how he is looking to put his stamp on the team.
"The cool thing for him as he grows into this leadership role on this football team is he asked that every player that we sign, could he get their phone number so he could reach out to them," Titans general manager Ran Carthon said via the team's website back in March. "We love to see that."
Levis is still a young leader trying to figure out his way, but he appears to be doing and saying the right things. He knows that the locker room will follow his lead naturally as a quarterback, so he needs to set the tone for how the team should be in every aspect.
Levis will need to prove on the field through his play that he can be the franchise signal caller for the Titans, but it's good to know that he has some of the other off-the-field and intangible parts of being a quarterback on lock.
