Titans HC Among Favorites for Coach of The Year
Titans first-year head coach Brian Callahan currently ranks 9th in Coach of the year odds sitting at +1800 on BetMGM. Callahan stands at the top of all rookie head coaches with him being the only one listed in the top 10, he does find himself 3rd among the new hires (Jim Harbough +1000, Raheem Morris +1000).
The odds show a respect to the rookie head coach and play-caller with the expectation to transform a previously run-heavy offense into a more modern passing offense.
This relies on quarterback Will Levis to take a leap in his sophomore season, but he won't be taking on this challenge alone. The additions of Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd to go alongside Deandre Hopkins should make the Titans receiving core more than serviceable on top of adding a good pass catcher out the backfield in running back Tong Pollard.
Not only did the Titans build up its offensive skilled positions, the front office also used first-round draft capital to help protect Levis with J.C. Latham.
Since 2010 there has only been one coach to win Coach of the Year that had less than 11 wins (2022 Brian Daboll, 9-7-1). So to win such an award Callahan will have to have more than one side of the ball performing at a high level.
The Titans did invest in the defense as well. Acquiring superstar corner L’Jarius Sneed in a trade with the Chiefs this offseason, adding Chidobe Awuzie in free agency, and getting more size in the trenches by drafting T’Vondre Sweat in the second round of this year's draft.
The odds also show how unpredictable the AFC South may be this year. Texans coach Demeco Ryans and Colts coach Shane Steichen are tied for 3rd highest odds at 1400.
Callahan would be just the second coach in Titans history to win Coach of the Year.
Make sure you bookmark All Titans for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!