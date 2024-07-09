Titans Rival, Star DE Changes Name
The Tennessee Titans are looking at their schedule ahead of the season, and they'll face someone very familiar with a new name in the upcoming season.
Jacksonville Jaguars star defensive end Josh Allen is changing his name to Josh Hines-Allen, he announced on social media on Tuesday morning.
"Legacy is forever, and I'm proud to carry that tradition on the back of my jersey, following in the footsteps of my family, who have donned the Hines-Allen last name with so much pride and joy," Hines-Allen tweeted.
Hines-Allen, who turns 27 this week, has three sisters, including Myisha, who currently plays for the Washington Mystics in the WNBA, and an uncle who went on to don the Hines name in their athletic careers. Now, Josh is carrying on that legacy.
The star pass rusher has been chasing quarterbacks in the AFC South since the Jaguars drafted him with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Kentucky.
Last season, Hines-Allen had his best season in the NFL, recording 17.5 sacks while playing in all 17 games for the second consecutive year. He is still in the middle of his prime and the Titans can't be too thrilled about that. In his career, Hines-Allen has six sacks in nine games against Tennessee. He'll look to wreak more havoc trying to sack quarterback Will Levis in Weeks 14 & 17.
