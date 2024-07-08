Titans QB Under Immense Pressure
After a disappointing 6-11 finish, firing a general manager, and coach last season, the new Titans regime decided to go against the grain this offseason by acquiring win-now veterans and trading some future draft capital in an attempt to turn the team's fortunes around in a hurry.
With Calvin Ridley, Tyler Boyd, Tony Pollard, and J.C. Latham being marquee additions to the new Titans offense, it is no surprise that Will Levis made Pro Football Focus writer Sam Monson’s list of second-year NFL players under the most pressure to perform this season.
“Levis has outstanding physical talent and has already flashed a high ceiling, but now he is under pressure to seize the opportunity he wasn’t sure he was ever going to get when he slipped in the draft” Monson writes.
Consistency was the problem for the rookie Levis last season where he threw 8 touchdown passes in his 8 games started and finished, but 4 of those touchdowns were thrown in his first start. Levis also struggled with finding targets with just a 58.4% completion percentage.
New head coach and offensive play-caller Brian Callahan is gonna have to see more from Levis this year for him to be a considerable long-term option for the Titans at the most premium position.
Having a new head coach does not give Levis any favors either. The trendy thing around today’s NFL is hiring an offensive-minded coach who can mold a quarterback. Callahan was on the Bengals’ staff since 2019 and helped shape Joe Burrow into what he is today.
While Callahan should and does have the confidence he can develop Levis into a franchise quarterback, there isn't an offensive focus coach that wouldn't want to hand-pick a quarterback of their own to evolve.
While new General Manager Ran Carthon was an in-house promotion, Levis was not his pick and doesn't have the same job security he would have if he was.
Levis is young and has plenty of room to grow with his raw ability, but this season could be a make-or-break one for his tenure with the Titans.
