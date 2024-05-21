Titans’ Will Levis Ranked One of Worst Starting QBs
NASHVILLE — Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis won't need to look any further for motivation entering a crucial 2024 National Football League season than a recent Pro Football Focus article.
PFF's meticulous analysis covers every player, every play from every game, using data trusted by all 32 NFL teams. It provides comprehensive player performance insights, grades, rankings, and more. Recently, they published an article evaluating the 32 starting quarterbacks in the NFL.
The article revealed that Levis's ranking might differ from the news Titans fans hoped for. PFF ranked Levis 28th out of 32 NFL starting quarterbacks. He's ranked below Indianapolis Colts QB Anthony Richardson, Carolina Panthers Bryce Young, and Washington Commanders rookie Jayden Daniels.
"Levis didn’t get his first NFL start until Week 8 in 2023, but from then on he was an entertaining gunslinger," PFF wrote. "He finished the season with 16 big-time throws and 14 turnover-worthy plays with only two games where he earned a passing grade above 70.0.
"His mission in 2024 is simple: make more good throws than bad ones. He has the arm talent to be a good starter in this league. He just needs to know when to rip it and, perhaps more importantly, when not to."
Levis started nine games in 2023, completing 149 of 255 passes (58.4%) for 1,808 yards with eight touchdowns and four interceptions, earning a passer rating of 84.2. He struggled with ankle and foot injuries towards the end of the season and was unable to play in two of the team's final three games.
Levis' ranking feels low, considering some of the quarterbacks ahead of him on the list. Titans first-year coach Brian Callahan recently said he believed Levis is already demonstrating growth from last season.
"He's been great," Callahan said during rookie minicamp. "Really, really happy with the work that he's put in, what he's learned. There's a lot of information coming at him. A lot of technical things, a lot of mental things, a lot of physical things as far as fundamentals, techniques, how we teach, what we teach. He's attacked it with really awesome enthusiasm. Every day, he comes in, he learns it and that's always the mark to me of guys that take coaching well if they can take it from the meeting room to the grass.
"And so, he's been able to translate those things as we've come out here. So really happy with the work he's done so far. I think he's really gotten better in a short amount of time because of the way he approaches his job, and that's all you can ask for at this point in the year."
