Titans QB Shows Support for Special Olympics
NASHVILLE — Over the past weekend, the courageous competitors of the 2024 Tennessee Special Olympics Summer Games received a special visit from a fellow athlete, which made a lasting impact. Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis spent part of his Friday cheering on the athletes, starting with the opening ceremony.
Levis didn't just make a quick appearance at the games; he took the time to welcome the participants, pose for photos, sign autographs, and engage in heartfelt conversations with them. He shared stories of his own journey and offered words of encouragement. Based on the video, it's hard to say who cherished these moments more - Levis or the athletes.
During the Special Olympics at Lipscomb University & Centennial Sportsplex in Nashville, a video was shared showing Levis using a slingshot with volunteers to shoot T-shirts into the crowd. This playful interaction highlighted the sense of community and inclusivity at the event. He also took to the stage to address the audience and athletes, further fostering this feeling of connection and involvement.
Levis has made significant progress in the past 12 months. At this time last year, he was a second-round draft pick getting used to life in Nashville and striving to secure playing time as a backup to veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill.
Now, Levis is the starting quarterback for a team that has undergone several changes in free agency, such as adding key players like wide receivers Tyler Boyd and Calvin Ridley and saying goodbye to long-time team members like running back Derrick Henry.
Last season Levis threw for 1,808 yards, eight touchdowns, and four interceptions. He completed 58.4 percent of his passes and had a passer rating of 84.2 as a rookie in nine starts.
