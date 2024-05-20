Watch: Titans' JC Latham Mic'd Up at Camp
NASHVILLE — Tennessee Titans' general manager, Ran Carthon, made significant progress with the team's rebuilding project this offseason. One of the biggest moves was selecting Alabama offensive lineman JC Latham with the No. 7 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Latham, who is 6-foot-6 and weighs 342 pounds, played as a right tackle in college. However, the Titans have entrusted him with the crucial role of protecting quarterback Will Levis' blind side, a testament to their confidence in his abilities.
Latham wasted no time in making his presence felt during the Titans rookie minicamp. His active participation was not only evident on the field but also captured through his mic'd up moments, which were filled with excitement and promise.
One intriguing moment was watching Latham adapt to working with offensive line coach Bill Callahan. He has 22 seasons of experience coaching the offensive line and seven years as an offensive coordinator before joining the Titans on his son Brian Callahan's first coaching staff.
The elder Callahan believes Latham will adjust well to playing left tackle.
“Number one, his athleticism, "the elder Callahan said," And then, of course, all the measurable traits that he has, and then when you add in size, power, and strength, it adds up to making that move. So I think if you have the athleticism and you have strength, and you add the muscle memory to change some skillsets, it’s doable.”
The Titans have OTA's this week and soon the team will report for training camp. Latham believes his time playing highschool football at IMG and college at Bama will serve him well in the NFL.
"It's actually kind of weird going against guys who aren't considered the best in their position or guys who don't bring that type of energy, because I get frustrated because I feel like I rise to the level of my competition," Latham said. "And I can't get better at going against somebody that doesn't want to be better themselves. So, I love being in situations where I can be in an environment now in the NFL where everybody wants to be the best and push themselves every single day. "
Make sure you bookmark All Titans for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!