Three Things to Watch at Titans OTAs: Week 2
NASHVILLE — Anticipation is building as Brian Callahan's first season as the coach of the Tennessee Titans is rapidly approaching.
Callahan is leading the team into a pivotal phase, with Week 2 of OTAs at Saint Thomas Sports Park. The Titans are eagerly preparing for their next session on Tuesday, and the next media-open practice, a highly anticipated event, is scheduled for Wednesday. Rest assured, AllTitans.Com will be there, your trusted source for live updates and more.
There's a wealth of crucial information from last week's practices that we need to delve into, setting the stage for this week's developments and giving us a deeper understanding of the team's progress.
As we look ahead to the next week, there are several intriguing storylines that we'll be closely monitoring. From the return of key players to the debut of promising rookies, each has the potential to shape the team's trajectory.
Who is in the building?
T'Vondre Sweat, Jeffery Simmons, Harold Landry, Nicholas Petit-Frere, L'Jarius Sneed, Colton Dowell, TK McLendon, and Jaelyn Duncan did not participate in the practice last week that was open to the media. The team had two closed practices, so it's possible that these players participated in the other sessions.
Sweat has an undisclosed injury that Callahan said he was rehabbing last week. Petit-Frere is recovering from a shoulder injury he suffered last season. While it's still early, we're closely monitoring their recovery progress and will keep you updated on their expected return to the field. This is crucial as the team's health can significantly impact their performance as the season approaches.
Will Levis working with the receivers.
Former Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd had his first practice with the Titans last week. Levis didn't waste time testing the connection. Boyd, Calvin Ridley, and DeAndre Hopkins have a chance to be one of the best receiver trios in the league. Hopkins didn't mince words about how he sees the group.
"I think this is one of the best wide receiver groups I've had the chance to play with on paper," Hopkins told reporters after last week's practice. "Obviously, I could come up here and say a bunch, but we haven't played a game yet. So, we'll see how it goes once we hit the field."
Treylon Burks
The Titans are still confident in their 2022 first-round pick. However, there are ongoing trade rumors involving Burks. It's important to note that these rumors are mainly from articles by different journalists. Nonetheless, it would be great to see Burks make some impactful plays and showcase his skills in practice.
The Titans had high hopes for Burks when they picked him 18th in the 2022 draft, but he has not lived up to their expectations due to recurring injuries. He missed a total of 12 games in 2022 and 2023 due to a knee injury and a concussion, resulting in a decreased performance with only 16 catches for 221 yards.
