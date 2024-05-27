Titans DB Named Most Underrated Player
NASHVILLE —In a recent article, Doug Farrar of USA Today named cornerback Roger McCreary as the most underrated player for the 2024 season on the Tennessee Titans.
Farrar emphasized McCreary's proficiency as a press corner and elaborated on why he thinks McCreary is not receiving the attention he deserves.
"One thing Carthon didn't want to alter was Roger McCready's position as his primary slot defender," Farrar wrote. "The 2022 second-round pick out of Auburn was outstanding last season not only in slot coverage overall, but specifically in slot press when he was able. Playing press out of the slot is especially tough, because the boundary isn't there as an extra defender, and you have to match where the receiver goes, with more options for the receiver to use."
Titans' new defensive coordinator, Dennard Wilson, plans to introduce more press coverage with the cornerbacks to disrupt receivers' routes and timing, bringing a new dimension to the team's defense.
McCreary will likely see plenty of action covering slot receivers due to the additions of L'Jarius Sneed and Chidobe Awuzie in free agency. Farrar believes McCreary will thrive this season.
"McCreary was aligned in press on a team-high 138 of his 946 snaps last season — you can expect that number to double in 2024," Farrar wrote. "When in press, he allowed eight catches on 15 targets for 5.3 yards per reception, one explosive play, no touchdowns, no interceptions, and a slew of receivers who were surprised at how well McCreary was able to turn against his team’s formerly passive preferences for positive results."
Make sure you bookmark All Titans for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!