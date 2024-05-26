Titans Land Bengals Superstar in Re-Draft
NASHVILLE — As we edge closer to the 2024 National Football League season, including the Tennessee Titans, we step into the realm of the extraordinary. It's a moment to ignite wonder and delve into scenarios that could only exist in our wildest dreams, especially considering the potential of the Titans.
Bleacher Report recently introduced a unique and thrilling concept: a scenario where all players from the last five drafts, including standout names like [C.J. Stroud, Micah Parsons, and Justin Jefferson], were pooled for a re-draft. This is a truly unprecedented and unpredictable event in the football world.
The draft order for all 32 picks was not simply a matter of chance. It was determined by a lottery, taking into account each team's projected win total and Super Bowl odds for the 2024 season. The Carolina Panthers, with their promising prospects, had the most chances in the lottery, while the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, with their established rosters, had the fewest. The Titans secured the second pick.
BR has the Titans taking Cincinnatti Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow with the pick.
"That fact was certainly not lost on our Ran Carthon doppelganger, as B/R's fill-in Tennessee Titans GM replaced Will Levis with a 27-year-old quarterback who has averaged 4,543 yards passing, 34.5 touchdowns, a 104.2 rating and a 69.3 completion percentage over the two seasons he's played at least 16 games," Bleacher Report editor Jay Dunbar wrote. Sure, Burrow's coming off wrist surgery. And he doesn't have the advantage of a rookie contract—which likely kept him out of our top spot—having signed a five-year, $275 million extension last September. But he's healthy, and having one of the game's best QBs signed through 2029 isn't exactly a bad thing."
If this improbable moment happened it'd mean the Titans would likely trade second-year quarterback Will Levis.
"Tennessee also has the cap space ($26.8 million) to absorb Burrow's $19.0 million hit outright—not that Carthon wouldn't make it work regardless," Dunbar wrote. "With Joe Brrr in town, Levis becomes trade fodder to pad out the rest of the team, and as you'll see as we go along, plenty of franchises are about to find a sudden need at the game's most important position."
Dunbar further expounded on rationale.
"Burrow's ceiling is a Super Bowl title," Dunbar said. "The Titans might not be ready for that in 2024, but they'll be plucky, and the Texans showed last year how fast you can build up a roster with a few timely, talented additions."
Make sure you bookmark All Titans for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!